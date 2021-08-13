Brett Young shares his ‘Weekends’ plans: He’s giving his latest album the acoustic treatment

Courtesy of BMLG Records

Three months after the arrival of Weekends Look a Little Different These Days, Brett Young will give his newest album the acoustic treatment.

The singer has announced Weekends Look a Little Acoustic These Days, an all-acoustic, seven-song reimagining of the collection. The acoustic album arrives September 3, but you can hear the stripped-down version of Brett’s current single, “Not Yet,” right now.

Weekends Look a Little Different These Days includes the chart-topping lead single “Lady,” which is Brett’s sweet dedication to his wife, Taylor, and young daughter, Presley. Since he wrote and released that song, Brett has added one more lady to the picture: Last month, the Young family welcomed their second baby girl, Rowan Marie.

Brett’s also debuting his first-ever children’s book, Love You, Little Lady, on August 24. From there, his weekends will start to be filled with more musical pursuits: His inaugural Caliville Weekend festival takes place in early September, and his The Weekends headlining tour launches later that month.

