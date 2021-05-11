Brett Young says daughter Presley is “mentally prepared” to be a big sister

Riker Brothers

As Brett Young and his wife Taylor get ready to welcome their second daughter, their eldest child Presley is preparing for the role of big sister.

While the 18-month-old is growing each day, Brett says that Presley is not fully aware yet of the fact that her mother is pregnant with a new baby. However, she is beginning to tap into her nurturing side by mimicking her mother’s behavior.

“She’s starting to point at babies on the TV and get excited, and say ‘baby.’ She’s starting to want to hang out with other kids her age. There’s a thing that’s happening in her that I think is the perfect age. I think it’s preparing her to love a little sister,” Brett explains, adding that he’s looking forward to watching the two sisters grow together.

“I do see her getting mentally prepared, kind of naturally, and becoming capable to be a sister. It’s the thing that I look the most forward to, is watching them together,” he continues. “And I think with all of the growths and changes she’s making right now, I think it’s gonna be perfect timing.”

Brett and Taylor welcomed Presley in October 2019. They announced at the beginning of the year that they are expecting their second child, due this summer.

The country singer recently released his single “Not Yet,” the follow-up to the #1 hit “Lady” inspired by his wife and daughter.

