Brett Young enlists his friends to help create his first Christmas album

BMLG Records

Brett Young is doing his part to help usher in the holiday. The father of two just announced his very first Christmas album, Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics, featuring an all-star cast of guest collaborators including Colbie Caillat, Sam Fischer, Dann Huff, Darius Rucker, Maddie & Tae, Chris Tomlin and Phil Wickham.

“I’ve always known that I wanted to make a Christmas album one day, it was just a matter of figuring out how I could do something a little bit different,” Brett says of the project. “We tapped into an old school, lo-fi sound with ‘Silver Bells,’ and knew we had the blueprint for a full album.”

Brett’s eclectic list of guests is what he believes makes the project stand out. “It means the world that so many incredible artists who I respect were open to singing with me on the project… we don’t take the title ‘Brett Young and Friends’ lightly,” he adds.

Brett Young & Friends Sing the Christmas Classics will be released on October 22.

