Brett Young and wife Taylor expecting a baby: "We feel very blessed!"

Brett Young and his wife Taylor are expecting their second child this summer.

The new baby will join the couple’s one-year-old daughter, Presley Elizabeth, born in October 2019. Brett and Taylor say they wanted their children to be close in age, like Taylor and her sister are.

“We really wanted them to be close enough in age so they could have a lot of things in common and be best friends,” Brett shares with People, along with photos of Presley wearing a “big sister” shirt and Taylor cradling her baby bump. “Tay is so close with her sister, and that’s something we always knew we wanted for Presley. We feel very blessed!”

Brett reveals that Taylor is experiencing morning sickness, which she didn’t while pregnant with Presley, and hopes it will pass after the first trimester.

“And then we were 4. It seems like just yesterday we found out our little Presley was on her way. We are beyond blessed by this growing little family!” the “Mercy” singer writes on Twitter.

Brett’s current single, “Lady,” is inspired by his wife and daughter. It currently sits in the top 20 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

