Brett Eldredge will become “Mr. Christmas” with new holiday album

Andrew Eccles

Brett Eldredge loves everything about Christmas, including the music. The Illinois native just announced his new album, Mr. Christmas, due out on October 22. The record will feature both holiday classics and original songs, including the title track.

“Mr. Christmas is something that I’ve been planning out for quite a while,” Brett says. “This album is so much fun and full of joy and magic. From the album cover, you can find the magic of Mr. Christmas standing in the window front, looking out just like the old stores on the Rockefeller Plaza in New York City and people passing by in the window.”

Brett, who previously released the Christmas album Glow in 2016, wanted to return to the holiday feeling with Mr. Christmas.

“We captured that nostalgic, classic feel that Christmas brings and mixed it with the soulful side of my music influences,” Brett says. “It’s got a lot of heart and magic — it’s a special one for people to hear.”

Brett will headline his own Glow Live Christmas Tour, kicking off on November 13. You can pre-order Mr. Christmas now from all of the usual outlets.

