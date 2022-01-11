Brett Eldredge teases song he wrote while “overwhelmed with life”

Disney/Kent Phillips

Brett Eldredge is turning his anxiety into song.

On Monday, the singer took to Twitter to share a clip of a song he has in the works that woke him up in the middle of the night.

Poised at the piano, Brett offers a raw rendition of the chorus where he begs for the “drama” and “shame” to be lifted from his life, with a longing to return to a simpler time, detailed by the smell of old church pews, baseball games with his brother, and barefoot summers.

“I want that back,” he confesses in the final line of the chorus.

“I wrote this chorus at 3:30am one night when I was overwhelmed with life,” Brett reveals to fans in the caption. “Give it a listen and tell me what ya think!”

Fans didn’t hold back with their approval, with one commenting, “Lyrics hit me in my feels. The simplicity of what life should be!” while another shares, “Love it! Very creative and appropriate for these crazy times we are living in!”

The untitled work in progress follows Brett’s latest release, “Holy Water.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.