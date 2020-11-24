Brett Eldredge teams with Sofia Reyes for Latin "Baby It’s Cold Outside" video

Greg Noire

Brett Eldredge and Sofia Reyes head to historic Capitol Studios in Los Angeles for the video for their duet on the Spanish version of “Baby, It’s Cold Outside.”

Dressed to the nines — Brett in a tuxedo and Sofia in a shimmering gold gown — the twosome offer a beautiful, bilingual rendition of the holiday classic, sitting socially distanced in the studio as they trade verses in Spanish and English. The video includes sleek shots of the studio where Frank Sinatra laid down vocals for several albums.

“I love Sofía’s voice and I’ve always wanted to learn some Spanish. And who better to learn from than her?” Brett shares, with Sofia adding, “I’m so happy to work with Brett. It’s an honor and I think you’ll love the Spanish version of this song.”

The country star previously released “Baby It’s Cold Outside” as a duet with Meghan Trainor on his Christmas album, Glow.

Brett’s set to perform on The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, airing Thanksgiving Day on ABC at 9 p.m. ET, along with Christmas in Rockefeller Center December 2 on NBC at 9 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.