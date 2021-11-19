Brett Eldredge, Jimmie Allen gear up for two festive Disney Parks holiday specials

Disney

Stars of all genres and descriptions will come out for ABC and Disney Parks’ upcoming holiday special, The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.

Multiple country performers are on deck to take the stage during the event. The crooning country king of Christmas himself, Brett Eldredge, will be on hand to perform the classic, “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”

Meanwhile, Jimmie Allen will try his hand at another seasonal standard, “Silent Night.” Other country-adjacent acts on the bill are Kristin Chenoweth and Gwen Stefani. One of the two songs Gwen’s performing is “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” which she originally recorded as a duet with her country star husband Blake Shelton for her holiday album of the same name.

The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration will air on ABC on Sunday, November 28 at 7 p.m. EST. Then, on December 25, the performers will return for the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, airing from Walt Disney Resort at 10 a.m. EST.

For the annual holiday parade, Jimmie will perform another classic selection, “White Christmas.” Brett will offer up his take on “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

During both specials, viewers can get a peek at what’s new in the Walt Disney universe, including a special look at Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, which opens in March of 2022, and much more.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

