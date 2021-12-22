Brett Eldredge delivers a half-hour living room quarantine livestream as he recovers from COVID-19

Hunter Berry/CMA

Recently, Brett Eldredge had to postpone a couple of the shows on his Glow Live Tour after testing positive for COVID-19. However, quarantine’s not stopping him from bringing the holiday spirit to fans.

This week, he got all dressed up and performed a half-hour livestream concert of Christmas classics from his living room. Complete with a bow tie, microphone and lit-up tree in the background, Brett delivered a quarantine version of his Christmas tour set list, livestreaming the event on his social channels.

“Yes, I am in quarantine,” Brett joked. “I am healing up nicely. I’m feeling really great.”

Not only was he feeling well enough to perform, but the show was a refreshing pace from Brett’s normal quarantine activities, the singer went on to say.

“Just being able to sing beats the heck out of watching Netflix. I did go sledding down the stairs the other day,” he added. “My dog was just staring at me like I’m a weirdo.”

Brett’s Glow Live Tour isn’t quite done yet. He rescheduled the dates he had to cancel — a pair of shows in Chicago — to December 29 and 30.

