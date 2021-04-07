Breakout TikTok star Priscilla Block readies a self-titled debut EP

Mercury Nashville

Priscilla Block first made waves on TikTok early last year with her songs “Thick Thighs,” “PMS” and “Just About Over You.”



Now, she’s poised to become a bona fide country star, with “Just About Over You” cruising into country radio’s Top 40 and a newly-announced, self-titled debut EP set for release on April 30.



“This EP is such a vulnerable side of who I am and where I’ve been,” Priscilla explains of the six-song project. “It’s my story of falling apart in order to find myself again. I hope that when you hear these songs, they make you feel that it’s ok to not be perfect and realize that sometimes we need the lows to value the highs.”

Priscilla Block features the singer’s current single, as well as the previously-shared “I Bet You Wanna Know,” plus her brand-new song “Wish You Were the Whiskey.”





By Carena Liptak

