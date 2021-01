Panera just created a new glove that looks like a big BREAD BOWL . . . and the “top hole” of the bread bowl is the perfect size to hold a drink. So now you can keep your hands warm with this bread muff while you drink an iced coffee. If you’re interested, you can enter through Friday on their website IcedAndToasty.com.

Just when you think the world is getting a little bit better…https://t.co/XXUFnAkPQl — Angela Mayans (@AngelaMayans) January 27, 2021