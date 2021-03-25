Brantley Gilbert is leading fans in a trail ride to benefit ACM Lifting Lives’ COVID-19 response

Jeff Nelson

Next month, Brantley Gilbert is putting his passion for vehicles and the great outdoors to good use with a fan trail ride, set to take place in the Huntsville, Tennessee area.



The “What Happens in a Small Town” star will host 500 fans on three separate trail rides through Brimstone Recreation, an ATV park located on nearly 20,000 acres in the northeast wilds of the state.



That event will be followed by a live show. Tickets are available now, and all proceeds benefit the ACM Lifting Lives’ COVID-19 Response Fund.

“I wanted to come up with a way to give back during this difficult time in our industry, and I also wanted to give folks something safe and fun to look forward to,” the singer explains. “All my fans know I’m a bit of an enthusiast when it comes to cars, bikes and off-road vehicles, so a trail ride in the great outdoors is the perfect adventure.”

Brantley’s trail ride will take place on Saturday, April 17.

