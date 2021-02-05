Brad Paisley, Tenille Townes + more lend their voices to rising artist Alex Hall’s new EP

Monument Records

After releasing his debut song “Half Past You” in 2020, singer-songwriter and guitarist Alex Hall’s star is quickly rising in Nashville.



This week, he drops his debut EP, Six Strings: A six-song project that features a wide array of collaborations with some of country music’s biggest names. Brad Paisley, Tenille Townes, Vince Gill, Kassi Ashton, Old Dominion’s Brad Tursi and Brothers Osborne’s John Osborne all lend their talents to the project.



“Last One to Leave,” Alex’s duet with Brad Paisley, is a classic country love song that finds the narrator promising to stay with a woman who’s been burned by unreliable men in the past.



Alex is streaming his album release party on Friday night live from The Bluebird Cafe in Nashville, and he’ll be joined by Brad Tursi, Tenille and Kassi, who all appear on the EP. The show supports Alive Hospice, as part of the Alive & the Bluebird Series.



Furthermore, Alex and Tenille will be teaming up yet again later in the month. They’re on the same bill for a Songwriter Session at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on February 16.



