Brad Paisley, Runaway June feature on final installment of Johnny Cash’s ‘Forever Words’ reissue

Legacy Recordings

The four-part reissue of Johnny Cash’s Forever Words album concludes on Friday, with the release of the fourth and final digital installment of a project that’s been slowly rolling out since last October.

Forever Words originally came out in 2018, as a collaborative album that featured the legendary singer’s poetry and lyrics set to music for the first time. Acts like Kris Kristofferson, Kacey Musgraves and Elvis Costello signed on to record the songs.



The 16 original tracks are included on the new, expanded version, but Forever Words more than doubles that with its 2020-2021 release, adding 18 new songs to the deluxe version. The final five of those new tracks will be revealed on Friday, and performing them are a few of the biggest names from today’s mainstream country.



Brad Paisley joins forces with Brooks & Dunn’s Ronnie Dunn for “Outta Site Tonite,” while Runaway June lends their signature three-part harmonies to “My Song.” Self-described “dirt emo” Americana star Ruston Kelly offers “Dark and Bloody Ground,” Aaron Lewis lends his gritty vocals to “The Third Degree” and Bill Miller, one of the pinnacle acts of the Native American singer-songwriter community, contributes “Tecemseh.”

Much of the new material was recorded at The Cash Cabin Studio in Hendersonville, Tennessee. John Carter Cash, the only child of Johnny and June Carter, produced the album.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.