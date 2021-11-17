Brad Paisley plans a seven-stop European tour for July 2022

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Brad Paisley will head across the pond next summer for a seven-date European run that kicks off in Glasgow, Scotland.

The overseas trip will also take him to cities in the Netherlands, Norway, Germany and more. “Kiss Somebody” hit-maker Morgan Evans, who recently released his new EP The Country and the Coast Side A, will join Brad as an opening act.

A couple months after the tour, Brad will share the stage with Morgan once again — and Kane Brown, too — during a stop in Australia as part of CMC Rocks Fest. That performance will take place in September.

Brad also serves as duet partner on Jimmie Allen’s latest country radio single, “Freedom Was a Highway.” Over the summer, he also shared a new song called “City of Music.”

