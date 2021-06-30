Brad Paisley is lending some twang to Shark Week this year with ‘Brad Paisley’s Shark Country’ special

ABC

If you’ve ever wondered whether sharks are fans of country music, you’re not the only one: Brad Paisley will be answering that question this summer as part of Discovery’s annual Shark Week programming.

Shark Week kicks off July 11, and on July 13 at 9 p.m. ET, Brad will take his guitar underwater for Brad Paisley’s Shark Country, a special that also features Curb Your Enthusiasm comedian JB Smoove. With marine biologist Dr. Austin Gallagher along for the ride, the two entertainers will bring a stacked bill of music and comedy to a toothy underwater audience.

The special, which was filmed in the Bahamas, is one of a robust lineup of celebrity appearances coming to Shark Week this year. Actor and comedian Tiffany Haddish will get in on the fun, as well as the cast of beloved early-aughts reality stunt show Jackass.

According to Deadline, this year marks Shark Week’s 33rd iteration, and with 45 hours of programming planned, it’s the largest-ever lineup of shark-themed content to date.

