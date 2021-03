Fistful of Bourbon is looking for a hand model for their latest ad campaign. The whiskey brand is prepared to pay 100-thousand dollars for the person selected to be their “spokesfist.” Applicants must be 25 years or older and authorized to work in the U.S.

