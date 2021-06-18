Blanco Brown debuts “Nobody’s More Country,” a celebration of his roots

J.Kaviar/BBR Music Group

Blanco Brown teamed up with a variety of high-profile songwriters, including Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard, to write “Nobody’s More Country,” a joyful and groove-heavy ode to his Georgia roots.

While Blanco’s song celebrates deep-seated country cred, the lyrics also proudly embrace the genre’s diversity, highlighting all the ways he’s seen different people unite over their mutual love of country music.

“Nobody’s More Country” is also the singer’s first new music since his near-fatal motorcycle accident in September 2020, which required hours of surgery to address his life-threatening injuries, followed by weeks in the ICU.

Blanco made his first public appearance post-accident at the 2021 ACM Awards in April, where he shared his excitement at getting back into performing. He has hinted that his recovery period afforded him lots of time to work on new music, and “Nobody’s More Country” is the first taste of the chapter ahead.

