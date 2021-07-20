“Blame it On” his fans: Jason Aldean just scored his 25th chart-topping hit

Broken Bow Records

Jason Aldean hits a major milestone this week, as his current single, “Blame it On You,” cruises to the top of the country radio charts.

That signifies the 25th number-one hit of Jason’s career, a feat that the singer is convinced he never could have accomplished without the help of his massive and loyal fanbase, as well as the rock-solid team behind his musical career.

“25 No. one songs is bigger than I could have dreamed while I was driving that delivery truck back in Macon, Georgia,” the singer reflects. “This one is for the fans, country radio and my team for taking this crazy ride with us.”

Jason debuted on the country charts back in 2005. His debut single was “Hicktown,” which is still a crowd-pleaser at live shows, though it was never a number-one hit, peaking instead in the tenth spot on the chart. However, his follow-up single, “Why,” did hit the top of the charts, a feat he wouldn’t accomplish again until three years later with the release of “She’s Country.”

“Blame it On You” is also the singer’s second consecutive number-one, following his romantic “Got What I Got.” It’s also the third single to come off of 9, his fittingly-titled ninth studio album, which arrived back in 2019.

