Blake Shelton’s first impression of Gwen Stefani? She was the rock star who drove a “black minivan”

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s love story dates back to their time together as coaches on NBC’s The Voice. The happy couple were in a relationship for five years before Blake finally popped the question in 2020, and they officially became engaged.

But long before they fell in love, Blake remembers that Gwen was simply the new coach on the set of The Voice in 2014.



“She surprised everybody with a performance of ‘Hollaback Girl,’ and then they announced that she was going to be a coach,” the country star recalls to People. “…After the show, we all took a group picture. It was very much an industry-type meeting, and I told people, ‘I met Gwen Stefani. That’s crazy.’”

At the time, Blake was still married to Miranda Lambert. Gwen was also still married to Gavin Rossdale, and she’d recently given birth to their son, Apollo.



“So there wasn’t even that much of a friendship that first season,” Blake goes on to say, pointing out that Gwen was extra busy with life as a mom to a young baby.



“The thing I remember saying about her when people would ask was, ‘Oh my God, that girl is unbelievable. She drives a minivan to work!’ I thought rock stars drove Rolls-Royces, and Gwen was driving a black minivan.”

These days, the couple are happily planning their wedding, and pop star Miley Cyrus has even volunteered her services as a wedding singer. Blake appreciates that gesture, although he jokingly adds that he might already have another act lined up.



“I still say Adam [Levine] owes me a full-band performance with Maroon 5, mostly because I want it to cost him,” the singer jokes.



By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.