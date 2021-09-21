Blake Shelton warns his ‘Voice’ competitor Ariana Grande: “The bigger the star, the harder they fall”

Art Streiber/NBC

As Blake Shelton kicks off the latest season of The Voice, the veteran judge is happy to have some new blood joining the panel, as pop superstar Ariana Grande takes over one of the big red chairs, alongside Kelly Clarkson and John Legend.

“To be honest, I was really excited when I heard that Ariana was coming to join the coaching group here on The Voice for season 21,” Blake says. “I’m always excited to work with somebody new, and she’s incredibly talented and obviously a huge star.”

Of course, that’s about where Blake’s compliments end, since he can’t resist a little good-natured trash talk about his competitors.

“It’s always more exciting for me — the bigger the star, the harder they fall,” he jests. “And it’s always way more exciting to me to beat somebody of her level of popularity than it is just to beat, you know, some loser like Kelly or John, you know.”

You can check out the second night of the new season of The Voice tonight at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

