Blake Shelton thought his Super Bowl commercial with Gwen Stefani and Adam Levine was "so funny"

Blake Shelton is overwhelmed by the responses he got to his T-Mobile commercial.

Blake joins forces with his fiancée Gwen Stefani and former The Voice coach Adam Levine in the spot that premiered during the Super Bowl. The “Minimum Wage” singer revealed that after it aired, his phone was “smoking” from all the messages he received.

“You realize, ‘Oh my God, nobody has ever really watched me win an award.’ I know that now. But everybody watches the Super Bowl. Now it’s confirmed, I know every contact in my phone was watching that game,” Blake remarked to Entertainment Weekly.

Blake adds that he had a “blast” filming the commercial that finds him showing up to a blind date with Gwen wearing cowboy boots and spurs.

“When I read the script, I thought it was a great idea. I thought it was so funny. Because people still don’t really understand why she’s with me. And fair enough, right?” he says jokingly. “So I loved being able to spin that out.”

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.