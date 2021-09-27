Blake Shelton texted Ariana Grande about a rumor that he’s being replaced on ‘The Voice’

Trae Patton/NBC

Blake Shelton has some stiff competition with Ariana Grande now in the coaches’ seat on The Voice, and apparently it’s igniting the rumor mill.

The pop megastar shared a screenshot of a text thread between her and the “God’s Country” singer wherein Blake sent her an article from OK! magazine with the headline, “Producers at ‘The Voice’ May Replace Blake Shelton After Ariana Grande Brings a ‘Fresh’ Energy to the Show.”

“Thanks a lot Ari…Thanks a f*****’ lot,” Blake retorts, while Ariana responds with a simple heart emoji to both texts.

The two superstars are in a friendly rivalry on the show. Ariana accumulated the most contestants for her team in the season premiere, with three to her name, while the other coaches have two a piece.

Blake is still the most-winning coach on the long-running show, having claimed victory eight times in the show’s 21 seasons.

The Voice‘s “Blind Auditions” continue tonight and tomorrow, airing on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.