Blake Shelton teases something new this Friday, as ‘Body Language’’s release day approaches

Warner Music Nashville

Blake Shelton is gearing up to share something with his fans. On Thursday, the singer posted a short video to social media, showing a close-up shot of the pages of a Bible. A gentle, simple acoustic guitar riff accompanies the cozy visual, which features what appears to be a flickering fire in the background.

“Tomorrow…” he cryptically captioned his post.

While Blake didn’t share any more about what’s to come, fans had some ideas: One of the unreleased tracks on his upcoming Body Language album is called “Bible Verses,” which seems to fit with the visual themes focused on faith.

It’s been a busy few days for Blake, who recently performed full-band sets at both his Ole Red locations in Orlando and Nashville, as well as hitting the ACM Awards stage for a medley of “Austin,” his debut single from 2001, and his latest single, “Minimum Wage.”

“Minimum Wage” comes off the track list of Body Language, as does Blake’s hit duet with his pop star fiancée, Gwen Stefani, “Happy Anywhere.” The full project arrives on May 21.

