Blake Shelton set out to capture live show energy for his “Minimum Wage” music video

Blake Shelton throws it back to the pre-pandemic days of live music in the just-released video for his new single, “Minimum Wage,” a clip that was filmed at his Ole Red bar and eatery in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

“‘Minimum Wage’ has such great tempo, and I can’t wait to be able to get back out on the road and play it for fans,” the singer told CMT, who premiered the clip. “So I felt really strongly that the music video needed to be a live performance with the crowd having fun!”

However, filming such a video posed unique challenges and required extensive safety protocols, due to the continuing threat of the virus.



“Of course everyone had to be pre-tested and re-tested and temperature checks and social distancing,” Blake continues. “And every time the camera stopped rolling someone would yell, ‘Masks up!’ There’s a lot of camera magic happening, too, because it looks like the place was packed.”

The video was directed by Todd Stefani, brother of Blake’s fiancée, pop legend Gwen Stefani. Although manipulated camera angles made just a small group of people looked like a packed club, Blake says he hopes that the “Minimum Wage” video reminds fans of what it’s like to be at a live show.

“That sense of fun and community we have out there on the road,”adds Blake. “I’m ready to play shows, I’m ready to go see shows, and I know music fans everywhere are, too.”





By Carena Liptak

