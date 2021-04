Blake Shelton is celebrating the 20th anniversary of his first Number One hit, “Austin”. He was asked what advice he’d give to his younger self, and he said, “I would have told that kid, ‘Hey man, the mullet’s not as cool as you think it is.'” He did admit that he and the mullet should not have burned the candle at both ends back then, “I would’ve told myself to get more rest. When I started I was 24 and lived life to the max. It’s probably why I ran out of battery so soon.”

