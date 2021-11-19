Blake Shelton says Gwen Stefani’s wedding vows hit him hard: “I’ll never forget that feeling”

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

After Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani tied the knot this summer, the country superstar premiered “We Can Reach the Stars,” the song he wrote as his wedding vows to his bride.

While the romantic ballad made a big impression on Gwen and fans alike, Blake says nothing could compare to the vows that she wrote for him that day. What made the biggest impression, he now explains, is how she incorporated his late family members into her speech.

“The thing that got to me was she spoke about my [late] brother and dad as if she had known them almost,” the singer tells People. “She didn’t make it seem that way, but it felt that way as she was speaking about them. She said she wished they were there and what kind of men she thinks they must’ve been.”

Blake admits that he can be sometimes be a tough nut to crack, emotionally, but Gwen’s words cut deep.

“Like, I couldn’t believe how hard it hit me,” he goes on to say. “I felt like at this point, I’ve gotten kind of calloused. I guess I’m not, because that absolutely slayed me. It’s hard to remember what else she even said. I’ll never forget that feeling.”

Family was a big part of every aspect of Blake and Gwen’s intimate ceremony. The couple’s wedding cake was inspired by the same one that Gwen’s parents had when they tied the knot, and Gwen also wore a custom veil incorporated with her and Blake’s name, as well as the names of the bride’s three children.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.