Blake Shelton revealed his first dance song with Gwen Stefani — and it isn’t country

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are throwing it back to the ‘80s for their first dance as a married couple.

Blake made a virtual stop on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Wednesday night, and when Jimmy Fallon asked him what the couple’s first dance song might be, Blake said it’s “If You Leave,” from the Pretty in Pink soundtrack. The song, by OMD — also known as Orchestral Manoeuvers in the Dark — hit number four in 1986 and is a big part of the movie’s final scene.

When Jimmy said he thought Blake was lying, Blake held up his phone and said, “I swear! I have it right here! We talked about this: We both love the song, we’re both fans of the ’80s…why not? Why not, Jimmy?”

Gwen has long been vocal about how she and her band, No Doubt, were inspired by the music of the ‘80s. Blake’s ‘80s fandom may come a little bit more out of left field, but he did previously cover the number-one 1984 hit “Footloose” for the 2011 remake of the film of the same name.

Blake will stick to his traditional country influences in his own next musical chapter. His next album, Body Language, drops on Friday.

