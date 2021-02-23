Blake Shelton is still a Nick Jonas superfan in 80s-inspired ‘The Voice’ ad

NBCUniversal

Blake Shelton continues to be a Nick Jonas superfan in the latest ad for The Voice.

The clip opens as Blake flips through a series of polaroid photos of he and fellow judges Nick, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson from the set of The Voice. The country star is admiring several shots of him with the 28-year-old Jonas brother when he gets caught in a space time continuum that sends him back in time to the 1980s.

There, he’s joined by his fellow judges to perform a lively version of Rick Astley‘s hit “Together Forever.” Blake trades his cowboy boots for a suit and tie as he and the other three coaches try out classic 80s choreography in a neon-filled room, Blake at one point offering a high-five to a denim-clad Nick.

Blake comes back to reality though as Nick approaches him on the set saying “it’s good to be back,” the “Minimum Wage” singer unable to form words.

Nick is serving as a coach on the show for the second time after Blake’s fiancee Gwen Stefani stepped down from her coaching position last season.

The Voice season 20 premieres on March 1 on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.