Blake Shelton is finally dropping the song he wrote for his wedding to Gwen Stefani

Larry McCormack/ABC

Ever since word got out that Blake Shelton wrote a song for his wedding vows to pop superstar Gwen Stefani, fans have been hoping that the singer will officially share that track some day.

Now, it’s looking like more and more of a reality: Blake announced on social media this week that the song, called “We Can Reach the Stars,” will be out on Friday at midnight.

“Gwen Stefani and I decided we were going to write our own vows for the wedding, but I decided to surprise her by writing a song instead,” he wrote on Twitter. Blake and Gwen tied the knot over the summer in an intimate ceremony at Blake’s Oklahoma ranch. Since then, they’ve shared plenty of details from their gorgeous, family-focused special day.

Blake has long had plans to eventually release the song he wrote for Gwen. During an October appearance on Late Night with Seth Myers, he said he was “excited for people to hear it.”

Blake also planned to include the track on the deluxe version of his album, Body Language. That project will be out Dec. 3. Ahead of the release, you’ll be able to listen to “We Can Reach the Stars.” The deluxe Body Language is available for pre-order, too.

.@gwenstefani and I decided we were going to write our own vows for the wedding, but I decided to surprise her by writing a song instead… #WeCanReachTheStars. Midnight. Pre-order #BodyLanguage (Deluxe) now. https://t.co/rBE0MPYOkj pic.twitter.com/Uoop2hlJGf — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) November 4, 2021

