Blake Shelton headlining San Diego’s Boots in the Park

ABC

Blake Shelton is taking country music to the California coast with a headlining set at 2022 Boots in the Park.

The one-day event takes over Waterfront Park in San Diego on April 2, with Carly Pearce and Brett Young also performing. Additions to the lineup will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Y’all don’t miss out on San Diego’s Biggest Country Party!” Blake writes on social media.

Boots in the Park went on hiatus in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but returned in 2021 with performances by Jon Pardi, Matt Stell and more.

Blake’s current single, “Come Back as a Country Boy,” is climbing the country charts, currently in the top 20.

Tickets for Boots in the Park go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. ET.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.