Blake Shelton has no regrets after a decade on ‘The Voice,’ but he can’t say the same for his bobblehead

With a much-anticipated wedding to Gwen Stefani on the horizon, 2021 promises to be a big year for Blake Shelton. Add to that the fact that this is his tenth year and twentieth season of The Voice, and the country superstar gets a little sentimental.

“You know, there’s a lot of ways that The Voice has changed my life personally,” Blake reflects. “Mostly, I met my fiancée working on this show. So there’s an obvious one.”

“Outside of that, though, I think it’s just been a satisfying experience for me because you learn a lot when you’re in the music industry as long as I’ve been in the music industry — 20 years now,” he adds. “And most of that stuff, you would end up just taking to the grave with you, because there’s not a lot of people out there that can use the information that you’ve gathered over the years.”

“And the fact that we’re working with artists and we’re actually coaching them and trying to help them not make the same mistakes that we made along the way, it’s cool to have that outlet,” he says.

Blake’s serious moment doesn’t last long, though, as his thoughts turn to his supposed mini-me, the gift members of his team get this season in lieu of the usual hugs and handshakes.

“I have a bobblehead doll, which I’m very proud of,” he explains. “I do think it looks a little bit more like [actor] Jonah Hill than it does me.”

“We probably were able to get these in bulk on sale somewhere, and we just wrote my name on the front,” he alleges. “I don’t know. But you know what? Free stuff is free stuff.”

