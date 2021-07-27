Blake Shelton gathers ’round the campfire with ‘The Voice’ coaches in new promo video

Trae Patton/NBC

Blake Shelton and his fellow The Voice coaches Ariana Grande, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson take to the wilderness in a humorous promo video for the show’s upcoming season.

Though the promo is packed with tons of star power, the main focus is on new judge Ariana.

The clip begins with Blake, Kelly and John gathered around a makeshift campfire as they enjoy the view of the night sky.

“Whoa, look at that amazing star over there!” Blake exclaims, with a guitar in hand. “You mean Alpha Centauri?” John questions. “No, I mean Ariana Grande,” Blake retorts.

Joining the crew at the camp site, Ariana honors the tradition of a new coach gracing the veteran coaches with a song, belting out a stellar rendition of Olivia Newton-John‘s “Hopelessly Devoted to You,” while Blake strums his acoustic guitar, and as woodland creatures — and host Carson Daly, dressed in park ranger attire — watch in awe.

“This is going to be an amazing season,” the country star remarks, adding in a voice-over, “The stars are out. Ariana Grande joins The Voice on NBC.”

The Voice season 21 premieres on NBC on September 20.

