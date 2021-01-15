Blake Shelton, Dustin Lynch + more join benefit concert lineup for wildlife conservation

Courstey of NWTF

Blake Shelton, Dustin Lynch, Jimmie Allen and Craig Morgan are just a few of the artists set to take the Grand Ole Opry stage for a good cause on Friday night. They’re participating in the National Wild Turkey Federation Foundation’s AID livestream benefit concert, which will support wildlife conservation.



Other participating acts include Chris Janson, Jimmie Allen, LoCash, Lindsay Ell, Travis Denning, Easton Corbin and Chuck Wicks.

The show will take place at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry beginning at 7 p.m. CT on Friday, January 15. In-person tickets to the show are available, and fans can pick up passes to the livestream, too.



Proceeds go to conservation efforts to be enacted in 2021. The NWTF is a non-profit organization dedicated to the conservation of wildlife such as wild turkey, and the preservation of hunting.

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.