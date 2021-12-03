Blake Shelton drops ‘Body Language Deluxe’, complete with Brooks & Dunn and Hardy duets

ABC

The deluxe version of Blake Shelton’s Body Language album arrives today, adding four new songs to the album’s original 12 tracks.

Among them are two new high-profile duets. One, called “Fire Up the Night,” features rising star Hardy, who also co-wrote Blake’s 2019 hit, “God’s Country.” Hardy’s a co-writer on the new song, too, as is Florida Georgia Line’s Brian Kelley.

With his Hardy collaboration, Blake dips into the best of Nashville’s new crop of artists, while elsewhere on Body Language Deluxe, he keeps it old-school with one of the genre’s legendary acts: Brooks & Dunn, who appear on another new song, “Throw It On Back.”

The other new tracks on the album are Blake’s current single, “Come Back as a Country Boy,” and the song he wrote for his wedding vows to Gwen Stefani, “We Can Reach the Stars.” Each of the four new tunes are special, he explains, and he wanted the world to hear them even though he wasn’t yet ready for a whole new album cycle.

“We wanted to release this deluxe album because some songs came in at a point where I wasn’t ready to make a new album,” Blake says. “But I wanted to get these songs out there, so that’s what we decided to do.”

To celebrate, the singer stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday night for an interview and performance of “Come Back as a Country Boy.” You can also catch him on NBC’s TODAY and Ellen, and next Tuesday, he’s performing his single on the People’s Choice Awards broadcast.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.