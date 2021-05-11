Blake Shelton, Dan + Shay & more to perform on ‘Today’ summer concert series

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM

Several country stars will be taking the stage this summer on the Today show’s annual Citi Music Series.

Blake Shelton is scheduled to perform on May 21. Dan + Shay, Mickey Guyton, Little Big Town and Zac Brown Band will also perform at the Today show plaza in New York City throughout the season, with dates to-be-announced.

They join a multi-genre lineup that includes Maroon 5, Coldplay, H.E.R., Broadway star Ben Platt and many more.

There will be a limited capacity live audience at the plaza, which will follow local guidelines related to the COVID-19 pandemic, along with virtual performances, interviews and other surprises.

