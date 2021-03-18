Blake Shelton claims he “fried and ate” a lion’s mane mushroom he found growing in the woods

John Shearer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

You can take the boy out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of the boy: Blake Shelton left his fellow The Voice coaches speechless recently when he shared a story about his weekend mushroom-hunting activities.



“I’m also a member of the Wild Mushroom Enthusiasts of Oklahoma group,” Blake said on the set of The Voice.

“You guys can’t be international, since it’s on the internet?” joked John Legend.

“I found, collected, fried and ate a lion’s mane mushroom the other day, because I follow this group,” Blake continued. “I was walking through the woods and saw one growing on the side of the tree.”

“I can’t believe this is real,” replied John, as coaches Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas looked on with equally bemused expressions on their faces. After all, foraging and frying up morels isn’t exactly a popular hobby in Los Angeles.

While Blake didn’t offer any proof that he actually ate a lion’s mane mushroom, it does seem likely that he at least found one: On Twitter, the singer shared a picture of the mushroom over the weekend, captioning his shot, “Would y’all fry this up and eat it?”

When he’s not expanding his mushroom-hunting abilities, Blake is climbing the country charts. His current single, “Minimum Wage,” is a top-30 hit and rising.

