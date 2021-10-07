Blake Shelton can’t wait to share the song he wrote for his wedding to Gwen Stefani

Trae Patton/NBC

Ever since word got out that Blake Shelton wrote a song especially for his wedding to Gwen Stefani, fans have been itching to hear the track. Now, Blake says they very likely will — and soon.

In a Wednesday interview on Late Night with Seth Myers, the singer explained that the song he wrote for his nuptials will appear on the track list of an upcoming deluxe version of his latest album, Body Language.

“I’m excited for people to hear it,” Blake continues. “You know, a lot of people have asked me about it since they found out that I did that, and so we’re excited about it.”

After all, he continues, he’s just as excited as his fans are that he wrote a love song for his pop superstar wife. In fact, he’s still pinching himself over the fact that he’s married to her at all.

“I mean, my God — I married Gwen Stefani. I want everybody to hear that,” Blake jokes. “I mean, that’s the ultimate bragging rights.”

The all-star pair tied the knot back in early July, hosting an intimate wedding ceremony on Blake’s Oklahoma ranch. The couple had been dating for five years after meeting while they were both coaches on The Voice, and they got engaged last October.

Blake and Gwen kept their wedding plans close to the chest prior to the ceremony, but after the wedding took place, they quickly began sharing details with their fans. On social media, Gwen has shared a number of details from the ceremony, such as the inspiration behind her cake, her wedding dress and its floor-length, custom veil.

