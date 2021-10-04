Blake Shelton calls Gwen Stefani his “better half” in birthday post

Trae Patton/NBC

Over the weekend, Blake Shelton took time out of his day to wish his “better half” a happy birthday.

On Sunday, Blake’s wife, Gwen Stefani, celebrated her 52nd birthday, and he honored the occasion by sharing a beautiful black-and-white photo from their wedding on his Twitter feed.

“Happy birthday to my better half.. my WIFE!!!! I love you @gwenstefani!” wrote the country star alongside the photo, which shows the couple beaming as they dance at their wedding, the venue adorned with candles and, in the background, guests seated at tables boasting gorgeous candelabras.

Blake and Gwen wed on July 3 at their property in Blake’s native Tishomingo, Oklahoma. The wedding was officiated by The Voice host Carson Daly.

Musically, the couple has sent two duets to the top of the country charts, “Nobody but You” and “Happy Anywhere.”

