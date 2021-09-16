Blake Shelton announces new Ole Red location in Nashville

Art Streiber/NBC

Blake Shelton is opening another one of his Ole Red venues in Music City, this time at the Nashville International Airport. Blake announced the good news in a video posted on social media.

“Guaranteed, some of you people are going to be missing your flights,” Blake joked.

Blake, who owns all of the Ole Red locations in conjunction with Ryman Hospitality Properties, is eager to bring Ole Red food and drinks to those traveling in and out of Nashville.

“Folks from around the world come to Nashville lookin’ to have a good time and hear some of the best live music around, and now you can make it double with the Nashville airport venue!” says the singer. “I’m excited to give visitors the best fun, food and music like only Ole Red can provide while they wait for their flight.”

Blake will return next week for Season 21 of The Voice. The season will premiere on Monday, September 20 at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

