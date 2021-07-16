Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani throw free concert for fans in Oklahoma

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Newlyweds Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are back to work. The two delighted fans on Thursday by throwing a free concert at an Oklahoma bar, which Shelton owns.

The couple, who wed July 3, took over the Ole Red in Tishomingo, Oklahoma to whip themselves back into singing shape.

“I’ve got some shows coming up soon so I’m gonna be rehearsing today around 4 CT at @OleRed’s The Doghouse,” Shelton tweeted out to his fans, keeping mum on the fact that he’d be bringing a plus one. “Come on out and get yourself a drink if you’re bored.”

The “Minimum Wage” crooner further enticed prospective patrons to show up by joking, “I repeat it’s only a rehearsal… It may not be good but at least it’s free!”

In the hours leading up to the free performance, the bar shared a video of a line full of smiling fans forming outside of their establishment.

Of course, the smiles on their faces grew even wider when Blake told them his bride would be joining him for the free show — marking their first public appearance since the two tied the knot.

The surprise joint-concert was well documented by attendees, with fan Danny Hilton sharing a video of Gwen belting out her No Doubt hit “Don’t Speak” as Blake backed her up on guitar.

The two also performed their country duets “Happy Anywhere” and “Nobody But You.”

Shelton is set to kick off his Friends and Heroes Tour alongside Martina McBride, Tracy Byrd and Trace Adkins on August 18. Their first stop is at Nebraska’s CHI Health Center Omaha convention center.

As for Stefani, she’s set to resume her Vegas residency at Zappos Theater in October.

