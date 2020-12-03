Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani reportedly plan to marry in early 2021, in a chapel Blake built himself

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani found the sweeter side of a tough year back in October, when they finally got engaged after about five years of dating.



Now, the big question on fans’ minds is when the superstars’ nuptials will take place, and what the details will be. Per Us Weekly, a source hints that the ceremony will likely take place in a venue that’s being hand-crafted by the groom himself.



“Blake built a chapel on the grounds of his Oklahoma ranch. He did it himself with help,” the unnamed source details, adding that Gwen offered some thoughts and opinions on its construction.



“It’s really a tribute to their love,” the source continues. “They are going to get married in the chapel, most likely early next year.”

Gwen and Blake first met on the set of The Voice, where they’re both coaches. Since announcing their relationship, the two stars have released a handful of high-powered duets, including a Christmas song for a holiday album of Gwen’s as well as two hit country singles, “Nobody but You” and “Happy Anywhere.”

