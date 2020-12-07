Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are "Happy Anywhere" as duet hits #1

Warner Music Nashville

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani have re-claimed their position at the top of the charts.

The newly engaged couple’s most recent duet, “Happy Anywhere” has reached #1 on the country charts, earning Blake his 28th #1 country hit, and Gwen’s second.

It follows in the footsteps of their previous chart-topping collaboration, “Nobody But You,” which reached #1 earlier this year. That was Gwen’s first country hit.

“I don’t know how the hell this keeps happening, but I couldn’t be more grateful that it does,” Blake says. “Thank you to the songwriters, the music makers, the fans… thank you to my team and to country radio… and, of course, thank you to the incredible Gwen Stefani. Wishing everyone health and safety. We hope that y’all can be ‘Happy Anywhere’ this holiday season.”

“i can believe the same day i get to release my first single in 5 years we go #1 on country radio!!!!!!!!! what a blessing!! thank u!!!” Gwen writes in a celebratory Instagram post. She was referring to the fact that Monday also saw the release of her new pop solo single, “Let Me Reintroduce Myself.”

Blake and Gwen announced their engagement in October.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.