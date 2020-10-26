BIG 3: Zeta Set To Hit Gulf Coast, Amy Coney Barrett To Be Confirmed & Metro East Restrictions

1. The U.S. Gulf Coast is again in the path of a major storm. Tropical Storm Zeta has formed in the Caribbean and is expected to hit the Louisiana and Mississippi coasts this week.

2.The Senate is a step closer to confirming Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court. R

3. COVID-19 restrictions could return this week to the Metro East. The region yesterday hit three consecutive days with a COVID-19 test positivity rate above eight-percent, which automatically prompts additional restrictions from the Illinois Department of Public Health.