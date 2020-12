1. A massive snowstorm is turning the Northeast into a winter wonderland. In New York, two-to-three inches of snow is falling per hour.

2. President-elect Joe Biden will get his coronavirus vaccine next week. Biden told reporters he doesn’t want to cut in line, but believes getting the vaccine in public would be good to show the nation it’s safe.

3. Chesterfield police won’t be enforcing COVID-19 restrictions put in place by St. Louis County Executive Sam Page.