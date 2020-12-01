BIG 3: WI & AZ Certify Biden Win, STL ICU Beds Running Out & MO Vaccine Rollout Plan

1. More battleground states are confirming Joe Biden’s election win. Arizona and Wisconsin signed off on their election results. In Arizona, Biden won by around eleven-thousand votes and will get the state’s eleven electoral votes.

2. St. Louis County Executive Sam Page gave an update on the COVID-19 situation Monday morning. It was his first update after the Thanksgiving holiday. Families were encouraged to keep their gatherings small, preferably within their own household.

3. MO released a COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan outlining the order of who will receive the vaccines when they become available.