BIG 3: Vice Presidential Debate, Delta Strengthens in Gulf & More Officials Test Positive

1. The head of the CDC says it’s safe for Vice President Mike Pence to take part in Wednesday’s debate against VP hopeful Kamala Harris.

2. Delta grew to a Category Four in just 36 hours, the fastest ever on record. It’s heading towards the Yucatan Peninsula in Mexico and the Gulf Coast. Forecasters expect it to hit Louisiana Friday night, passing through Mississippi and Alabama on Saturday.

3. The nation’s top general and several members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff are in quarantine after a top Coast Guard official tested positive for the coronavirus.