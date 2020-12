1. An F-D-A panel is recommending emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

2. The company that makes Clorox disinfectant wipes says the popular brand will be in short supply until the middle of next year.

3. The first non-prescription home COVID-19 test is being approved by the FDA. The Lab-Corp Pixel COVID-19 home testing kit runs about 120-dollars and requires folks to perform a nasal swab.