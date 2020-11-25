BIG 3: Vaccine Distribution, White House Transition Continues & DOW Sets Record

1. The government is getting a jump on coronavirus vaccine distribution by holding a practice run this week. Shipments will be sent to state health departments, though they won’t have any actual vials.

2. The White House will reportedly allow President-elect Joe Biden receive the daily presidential brief. This comes three weeks after the election.

3. The 30 stocks on the Dow Jones Industrial Average index are entering unchartered territory. It surpassed 30-thousand for the first time and finished at a record closing high.