BIG 3: UK Vaccine Rollout, 4 Restaurants in STL County Shut Down & Metro East COVID Numbers Rise

1. A new coronavirus vaccine now has official approval in the UK, making it the first Western nation to do so. Britain’s health and medicine regulatory agency today approved a vaccine developed by Pfizer and the German company BioNTech.

2. Four restaurants in St. Louis County were ordered to shut down on Tuesday after the health department said they were in violation of the county’s health order.

3. The Metro east positivity rate is 14.3%. Officials would like to remind you that just because you are not showing symptoms doesn’t mean you aren’t carrying coronavirus around.